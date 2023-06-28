Emmanuel MAcron
A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children.
BEIJING (AP) — Access to rare earth minerals and Russia’s war against Ukraine topped the agenda on French President Emmanuel Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia.
French President Emmanuel Macron has ambitions to build factories to boost job creation and make his country’s economy more independent.
French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.
France’s top constitutional body has rejected a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to undo President Emmanuel Macron’s law raising the retirement age to 64.
Preparations in France for the 2024 Olympic Games had been going largely smoothly. That is starting to change.
Opponents of a law that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 are making last-ditch plans to prevent the change.
Workers squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice marked May Day with rallies around the world.
PARIS (AP) — Protesters loudly banged pots and pans near a castle where French President Emmanuel Macron was to make a speech Thursday, in what has become a popular way to voice anger at a resented new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
People in France with disabilities have protested by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is under pressure over the rights of people with disabilities as he hosts the country’s first national conference on the issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.
A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express its discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.
NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Glo
Hundreds of protesters opposed to France raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have demonstrated in a southern town during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been met by hecklers and shouts for him to resign when he mingled a crowd in eastern France.
French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law.
Between the highly choreographed handshakes and scripted meetings, an Associated Press photojournalist who covered French President Emmanuel’s trip to China wanted to capture the moments surrounding the orchestrated diplomacy.
France’s Constitutional Council has approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 that unleashed mass protests.
French President Emmanuel Macron has toured the reconstruction works at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
French unions are bracing for an expected ruling by a top constitutional body that they hope will derail President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform plan.
Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 have marched in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that his position on China and Taiwan has not changed. During a state visit to the Netherlands, Macron commented on an interview he gave after his trip to Beijing last week that had raised questions about his views.
French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his vision of a bold, assertive European future, but not before simmering anger at his domestic pension reforms boiled over once more as he began his speech in the Netherlands.
PARIS (AP) — Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron over Europe’s priorities on Taiwan have raised questions over the EU’s relationship with both the U.S. and China, on the eve of his planned speech on the bloc’s sovereignty in The Netherlands.
Police have fired clouds of tear gas against unruly protesters in Paris and other French cities as hundreds of thousands of people vented anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s contested pension reforms.
Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of France Thursday for the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.
French President Emmanuel Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center.
French authorities see the police as protectors who ensure that citizens can peacefully protest President Emmanuel Macron’s contentious retirement age increase.
French President Emmanuel Macron says a new bill to be drafted this year will address end-of-life options.