New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Emmanuel MAcron
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children.
 
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, speak at the National Assembly, Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Paris. French lawmakers are debating an opposition bill which aims to return the retirement age to 62 — it went up to 64 with Macron's unpopular reform. Legislators from centrist opposition group LIOT proposed the text, supported by leftists and the far-right. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
French pension reform opponents fail to pass repeal bill
 
Protests in France as unions make last-ditch bid to resist higher retirement age
 
FILE - Sheeps graze in the fields around the Mont Saint Michel, Wednesday, May 8, 2018, in western France. France’s beloved abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel has reached a ripe old age. It's been 1,000 years since the laying of its first stone. The millennial of the UNESCO World Heritage site and key Normandy tourism magnet is being celebrated until November with exhibits, dance shows and concerts. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading there on Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
France’s spectacular abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday
 
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listens during an event at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, on May 29, 2023. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, says the main battle tanks and fighter jets the U.S. has promised to Ukraine won’t be ready in time for the imminent counteroffensive against Russia. Tank warfare will be key to Ukraine pushing Russia out of its territory, and the U.S. has begun training Ukrainian troops on M1A1 Abrams battle tank tactics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Macron awards top U.S. general France’s highest honors
 
President Joe Biden, third left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Other leaders from right to left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)
Rare earths, Ukraine top agenda on French President Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia
BEIJING (AP) — Access to rare earth minerals and Russia’s war against Ukraine topped the agenda on French President Emmanuel Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Aluminium Dunkerque factory in Dunkirk, northern France, Friday, May 12, 2023. Macron announced two major investments in the Dunkirk region, both in the battery sector: one worth 5.2 billion euros by Taiwan's group Prologium, the other one via a joint venture of China's XTC with French giant Orano worth 1.5 billion euros. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool Photo via AP)
Macron vows to build back factories, boost France’s economy shaken by pension protests
French President Emmanuel Macron has ambitions to build factories to boost job creation and make his country’s economy more independent.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day, Monday, May 8, 2023 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron presides over ceremonies in Paris and Lyon celebrating victory over the Nazis and commemorating victims of the Holocaust and French resistance fighters in World War II. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.
 
FILE - The Constitutional Council is pictured in Paris, France, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. France's top constitutional body is to rule Wednesday May 3, 2023 on a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to thwart President Emmanuel Macron's move to raise the retirement age to 64, through a possible referendum or new bill restoring the age to 62. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French constitutional body rejects pension referendum call
France’s top constitutional body has rejected a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to undo President Emmanuel Macron’s law raising the retirement age to 64.
 
People take a photographs of the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Olympic contestation is picking up online and starting to spill onto streets, because protesters are linking the Paris Games to unpopular pension reforms pushed through by French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Next frontier in France’s protests: Fake Olympic volunteers
Preparations in France for the 2024 Olympic Games had been going largely smoothly. That is starting to change.
 
Protesters march during a demonstration, Monday, May 1, 2023 in Paris. Across France, thousands marched in what unions hope are the country's biggest May Day demonstrations in years, mobilized against President Emmanuel Macron's recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Opponents make last-ditch effort to stop French pension law
Opponents of a law that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 are making last-ditch plans to prevent the change.
 
May Day: World’s workers rally, France sees pension anger
Workers squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice marked May Day with rallies around the world.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, greets people as he visits the Dole market before a visit to the Chateau de Joux, for a ceremony marking the 175th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in France,Thursday, April 27 April 2023 in Dole, eastern France. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
Saucepans clang anew in France against Macron’s pension law
PARIS (AP) — Protesters loudly banged pots and pans near a castle where French President Emmanuel Macron was to make a speech Thursday, in what has become a popular way to voice anger at a resented new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
 
Disabled rights protests before Paris Olympics draw pledges
People in France with disabilities have protested by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris.
 
The access to a subway station is made possible only for pedestrians, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Paris. A rebuke from Europe's foremost human rights body and the looming deadline of what's billed as fully accessible Paris Olympics in 2024 are together upping pressure on President Emmanuel's government to better protect the rights of people with disabilities, as the French leader gathers campaigners together Wednesday at the Elysee Palace for France's first national conference on disabilities since the COVID-19 pandemic (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom
French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is under pressure over the rights of people with disabilities as he hosts the country’s first national conference on the issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
FILE - People bang pots and pans while French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in a televised address to the nation, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Paris. A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. French demonstrations against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have morphed from lobbing paving stones, dodging tear gas and brandishing banners to something nearer the soul of the gastronomic nation: Making noise by banging kitchen saucepans. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Steely will: French bang pots, pans in fresh pension protest
A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express its discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.
 
FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26, 2019. Trudeau, Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27, 2023.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Glo
 
Anger at new retirement age fuels further protests in France
Hundreds of protesters opposed to France raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have demonstrated in a southern town during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron argues with a person opposed to the pension reform, in Selestat, eastern France, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday April 17, 2023 that he heard people's anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages. Emmanuel Macron is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
France’s Macron heckled by crowd angry over pensions
French President Emmanuel Macron has been met by hecklers and shouts for him to resign when he mingled a crowd in eastern France.
 
A woman bangs pots and pans while French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to diffuse tensions in a televised address to the nation, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Bayonne, southwestern France. French President Emmanuel Macron, who just enacted protest-igniting pension changes, is expected to provide details about his domestic policies in the coming months. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
Macron says he hears France’s anger, but defends pension law
French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
 
Demonstrators run in the tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Friday, April 14, 2023. France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership. The decision dismayed or enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall as the decision came down. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law.
 
A man cleans a carpet inside the Great Hall of the People prior to the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AP PHOTOS: Behind the scenes as Macron visits China
Between the highly choreographed handshakes and scripted meetings, an Associated Press photojournalist who covered French President Emmanuel’s trip to China wanted to capture the moments surrounding the orchestrated diplomacy.
 
Macron’s new pension age overcomes last hurdle amid protests
France’s Constitutional Council has approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 that unleashed mass protests.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, left, French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, second left, Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve,, right, visit the restoration site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
France’s Macron tours Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction
French President Emmanuel Macron has toured the reconstruction works at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
 
A sculpture atop the entrance of the Constitutional Council is pictured in Paris, France, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The body' role is to make sure a bill is in line with the Constitution prior to enactment. French unions have staged Thursday a new round of nationwide protests, one day before an expected ruling of the country’s top constitutional body they hope will bring a halt to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension plan. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Can France’s constitutional body halt disputed pension bill?
French unions are bracing for an expected ruling by a top constitutional body that they hope will derail President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform plan.
 
Emotions high at French protests over Macron’s pension plan
Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 have marched in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the quantum gasses and quantum information lab of the Science faculty of the UvA, University of Amsterdam, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Mischa Schoemaker/Pool Photo via AP)
Emmanuel Macron says his position on Taiwan is unchanged
President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that his position on China and Taiwan has not changed. During a state visit to the Netherlands, Macron commented on an interview he gave after his trip to Beijing last week that had raised questions about his views.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at demonstrators unfolding a banner reading "President of Violence and Hypocrisy" as he explains his vision on the future of Europe during a lecture in a theatre in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Domestic unrest interrupts Macron’s European future speech
French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his vision of a bold, assertive European future, but not before simmering anger at his domestic pension reforms boiled over once more as he began his speech in the Netherlands.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping, second left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk in the garden of the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Jacques Witt, Pool via AP)
Macron comments on Taiwan raise questions on EU global ties
PARIS (AP) — Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron over Europe’s priorities on Taiwan have raised questions over the EU’s relationship with both the U.S. and China, on the eve of his planned speech on the bloc’s sovereignty in The Netherlands.
 
Rowdy protests again hit France, but striker numbers dwindle
Police have fired clouds of tear gas against unruly protesters in Paris and other French cities as hundreds of thousands of people vented anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s contested pension reforms.
 
FILE - A woman holds a sign reading "France says no" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. With President Emmanuel Macron thousands of miles away in China, French protesters and unions returning to the streets continue to reveal cracks in his domestic political authority. Hundreds of thousands are expected again for the 11th day of nationwide resistance to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 Thursday, April 6 as the controversial law is being considered by the Constitutional Council. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
Why are French workers angry about raising retirement age?
Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of France Thursday for the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
 
Macron in China urges ‘shared responsibility for peace’
BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for European Commission president Ursula van der Leyen before a working lunch, Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two leaders will travel to China later this week. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade
French President Emmanuel Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center.
 
FILE - Police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on March 23, 2023. French authorities see the police as protectors ensuring that citizens can peacefully protest President Emmanuel Macron’s contentious retirement age increase. But to human rights advocates and demonstrators who were clubbed or tear-gassed, officers have overstepped their mission. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
French police hit by claims they’re too tough on protesters
French authorities see the police as protectors who ensure that citizens can peacefully protest President Emmanuel Macron’s contentious retirement age increase.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech on the end-of-life options after a panel of citizens worked the issue in recent months, Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)
France’s Macron to draft bill legalizing end-of-life options
French President Emmanuel Macron says a new bill to be drafted this year will address end-of-life options.
 