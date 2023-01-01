En-Shuo Liang

Government shutdown
Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan celebrate with their gold medals after the tennis women's doubles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Taiwanese sisters take gold in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games
Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan and Chan Hao-ching took gold Saturday in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games and are now looking ahead to next year’s Olympics in Paris.
 