Europe
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticized by the U.S. and the European Union.
The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China.
Pope Francis has urged governments to do more to fight climate change and protect “our common home” as improving weather conditions help firefighters contain wildfires in Greece, Italy and other countries in southern Europe.
July 21-27, 2023
The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De
The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De
In the seaside Senegalese town of Saint-Louis, officials and residents say bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves.
The chief executive of Coutts Bank has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views.
Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says that the security of the European Union’s border with Russia’s ally Belarus is the Polish government’s top priority.
July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A wildfire has triggered a series of massive explosions at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece.
The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
Asian shares are mixed after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged.
Portugal is starting the atoning process for clergy sex abuse. Here’s what other countries have done
The Catholic Church in the United States, Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims.
Pope Francis is making a five-day visit next week to Portugal, where a scandal that erupted earlier this year over Catholic Church sex abuse is still simmering.
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe.
A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse this century, according to a new study.
In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N.
NATO says it’s stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.
A prominent journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.
Ukraine’s security service has claimed responsibility for the first time for an explosion that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.
The White House has nominated a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.
Mediators have presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany’s main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country’s infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Amazon is going to pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt.
The Vatican prosecutor has asked a court to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of more than $460 million to pay the Holy See back for large financial losses over the past decade.
A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced the head of one of the country’s top cybersecurity companies to 14 years in prison for high treason.
The European Union’s official watchdog says it has opened a probe into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the Mediterranean Sea.
Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.
Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few if any signs of resolution.