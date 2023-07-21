U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Europe
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2021. The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
UN says it’s forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of a funding crisis
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
 
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
 
William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, right, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, centre, meet in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)
Armenia calls on allies to help get aid to Nagorno-Karabakh during tensions with Azerbaijan
 
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling
 
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticized by the U.S. and the European Union.
 
A woman pushes a small shopping cart outside a discount market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The German economy is still failing to grow, figures showed Friday, as the country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe struggles with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China.
 
Boats arrive to help the evacuation of residents and tourists from the town of Nea Anchialos, near Volos city, central Greece, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Wildfires caused explosions at an air force ammunition dump in central Greece on Thursday that had been safely evacuated in advance, as strong gusts of wind caused flare-ups around the country. (Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi via AP)
As crews contain Europe fires, Pope Francis sounds alarm on climate threat to ‘our common home’
Pope Francis has urged governments to do more to fight climate change and protect “our common home” as improving weather conditions help firefighters contain wildfires in Greece, Italy and other countries in southern Europe.
 
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The best pictures from Europe and Africa this week
July 21-27, 2023

The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De
 
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Unmarked Senegal beach graves hold untold number of West African migrants, officials and locals say
In the seaside Senegalese town of Saint-Louis, officials and residents say bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves.
 
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
The chief executive of Coutts Bank has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views.
 
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus
Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says that the security of the European Union’s border with Russia’s ally Belarus is the Polish government’s top priority.
 
FILE - A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella as she passes a water mist machine to cool down during a hot day at Ledras pedestrian shopping street in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, July 26, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
A helicopter fills water from the sea during a wildfire, near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The wildfires have raged across parts of the country during three successive Mediterranean heat waves over two weeks, leaving five people dead. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wildfire in Greece triggers explosions at an ammunition depot and the relocation of fighter jets
A wildfire has triggered a series of massive explosions at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece.
 
FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 2021. The European Union announced Thursday, July 27, 2023 that it opened a formal antitrust investigation targeting Microsoft into the software company's Teams messaging and videoconferencing app over concerns that its bundling with its Office productivity software suites gives it an unfair edge over competitors. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
 
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde smiles during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023, after a meeting of the ECB's governing council. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
European Central Bank hikes interest rates to combat inflation and leaves door open to more
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
 
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
Asian shares are mixed after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged.
 
FILE - The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop Jose Ornelas, centre, arrives for a news conference to comment on the report released hours earlier by the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops, in Lisbon, on Feb. 13, 2023. While the Catholic Church in the U.S., Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims, the hierarchy in Portugal has only recently offered an account and bungled its initial response to victims. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
Portugal is starting the atoning process for clergy sex abuse. Here’s what other countries have done
The Catholic Church in the United States, Australia and some other countries began coming to terms with their clergy sexual abuse legacies years ago and set up mechanisms to compensate victims.
 
A poster showing a picture of Pope Francis and announcing World Youth Day 2023 hangs outside a church in Lisbon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Pope Francis is going on a five-day visit next week to Portugal, where a scandal that erupted earlier this year over Catholic Church sex abuse is still simmering, to attend international World Youth Day. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
One thing the pope won’t be able to ignore in Portugal is a legacy of clergy sex abuse
Pope Francis is making a five-day visit next week to Portugal, where a scandal that erupted earlier this year over Catholic Church sex abuse is still simmering.
 
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Bluffing or not, Putin’s declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
FILE - The sun rises over fishing boats in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine. A system of ocean currents that carries heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse during this century, according to a new study, and scientists have said before such a collapse could cause catastrophic sea-level rise and extreme weather across the globe. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse this century, according to a new study.
 
A church personnel inspects damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. In just a week, Russia has fired more than 125 missiles and drones at the Odesa region, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa
In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N.
 
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. NATO said Wednesday July 26, 2023, it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)
NATO will step up security in Black Sea region after Russia declares parts are unsafe for shipping
NATO says it’s stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.
 
FILE - Belarus journalist Pavel Mazheika speaks to the Associated Press, in the city of Zhlobin, 231 km (144 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 22, 2003. A prominent journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. On trial in the city of Grodno in western Belarus, Pavel Mazheika, 45, was found guilty Wednesday of “complicity in extremist activity” for covering the activities of the political opposition. (AP Photo, File)
Belarusian journalist sentenced to 6 years in prison for reporting on the opposition
A prominent journalist in Belarus has been sentenced to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.
 
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Ukrainian security service claims responsibility for October Crimea bridge blast
Ukraine’s security service has claimed responsibility for the first time for an explosion that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.
 
In this image provided by the Air Force, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 21, 2023. The White House has nominated Allvin,a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe, to serve as the Air Force's next top general. In a notice to Congress posted July 26, the White House nominated Allvin to serve as the service's next chief of staff. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force via AP)
White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief
The White House has nominated a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.
 
FILE - ICE trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Mediators on Wednesday presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany's main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Mediators put forward a proposal to end a lengthy German railway pay dispute
Mediators have presented their proposal to end a long-running pay dispute between Germany’s main national railway operator and a major union, a two-year settlement that would head off damaging all-out strikes.
 
Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, hold placards as they gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is giving evidence to the Infected Blood inquiry, Wednesday July 26, 2023. The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. About 2,900 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
UK prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country’s infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
 
FILE - An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, on March 18, 2022. Amazon is going to pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt. Both companies said Monday, July 25, 2023, Amazon will now pay $51.75 per share, revised down from $61.00 per share or the $1.7 billion that was agreed on last year. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Amazon will pay 15% less for iRobot as the robot vacuum maker takes on new debt
Amazon is going to pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt.
 
FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, on Sept. 25, 2020. The Vatican prosecutor asked a court Wednesday July 26, 2023 to convict 10 people, including Cardinal Becciu, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them between three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of some 415 million euros to pay the Holy See back for bad investments and financial losses over the past decade. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for cardinal, confiscation of $460 million from 10 people
The Vatican prosecutor has asked a court to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of more than $460 million to pay the Holy See back for large financial losses over the past decade.
 
Top Russian cybersecurity executive sentenced to 14 years for treason
A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced the head of one of the country’s top cybersecurity companies to 14 years in prison for high treason.
 
FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)
EU watchdog investigates the role of the bloc’s border agency in migrant tragedy off Greece in June
The European Union’s official watchdog says it has opened a probe into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the Mediterranean Sea.
 
A Turkish firefighter works to extinguish a forest wildfire in Beykoz, outskirts Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Water-dropping planes, helicopters and firefighters were also deployed to fight a blaze that broke out Wednesday at a forest near the district of Beykoz, in Istanbul, where temperatures reached 43 C. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Deadly wildfires in Greece and other European countries destroy homes and threaten nature reserves
Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.
 
FILE - Junior doctor and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) stand on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary at the start a five-day strike amid the continuing dispute over pay, the longest walkout of its kind in the history of the NHS, in Leeds, England, on July 13, 2023. Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few, if any, signs of resolution, their union said Wednesday July 26, 2023. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File)
Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day walkout in August
Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few if any signs of resolution.
 