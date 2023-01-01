Google Pixel 8
Texas Rangers players celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 during Game 2 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Rangers beat Rays 7-1 for Wild Card Series sweep behind Garcia and Carter home runs
Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep.
 