Fashion
PARIS (AP) — The world’s first lipstick. The first modern perfume. A pivoting toothbrush. The original Nivea cream and serum.
British fashion designer Mary Quant has died at the age of 93. Quant’s family said the icon whose styles epitomized the Swinging ‘60s died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.
In a glittering splash of luxury fashion, Dior transformed Mumbai’s grand Gateway of India monument into a runway laden with celebrity, beauty and craftsmanship.
The carpets have been rolled up and the racks of clothes have disappeared, leaving only a few stray feathers and sequins behind as another New York Fashion Week ends.
Michael Kors honored the original influencers in his life Wednesday with his fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label’s fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week.
Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors.
Naeem Khan celebrated 20 years in fashion Tuesday with a collection of almost 50 looks, with each look more intricate and refined than the last one.
Thom Browne’s fashion shows are nothing like a typical runway show. Rather, they are elaborate, lengthy, fully realized theatrical productions.
Some think they know the Tory Burch aesthetic because of the ubiquitous iconic gold metal branding on shoes and handbags, but more recently Burch has been focusing on the unexpected.
LaQuan Smith delivered a collection of stunning sophisticated tailored looks at his ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week show.
Carolina Herrera is a brand synonymous with elegance and class and in this year’s fall/winter debut, the brand pushed the boundaries on high drama, romance and grandeur — while also showing restraint when necessary.
Designer Sergio Hudson, known for high-profile clients like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, has unveiled his latest collection at New York Fashion Week.
Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actor and fashion muse Chloe Sevigny opened the show for Proenza Schouler Saturday to a room packed with her celeb peers.
Prabal Gurung installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent blue light display at the main branch of the New York Public Library for a fashion week show Friday.
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist.
Christian Siriano has lined his New York Fashion Week runway Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers.
The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion chamber has withdrawn from this month’s Milan Fashion Week, alleging a lack of support for diversity and inclusion after the chamber “abandoned” a project to promote young designers of color working in Italy.
Lizzo wowed in a huge bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for cameras.
Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes.
It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends.
English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family.
The season’s triple-virus threat not withstanding, parties are back. And they’ve brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos.
The Prada fashion house has begun charting a line of succession on its business side by tapping a former LVMH executive as its next CEO.
President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner has drawn big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron.
Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”
The revolutionary artistry of the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is now on display at the Brooklyn Museum.
Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends.
Until recently, the skin of the pirarucu, the largest fish in the Amazon, had no commercial value. The meat was being sustainably fished, but the skin discarded.
Next time you arrive home with aching, blistered feet after a long day, take heart: It’s not your feet that are the problem. It’s your shoes.
The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily on Friday that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”