Guerlain's Director of Art, Culture and Heritage Ann-Caroline Prazan displays an Eau de Cologne Imperial Bee bottle imagine by Pierre-Francois Guerlain at the archive in Paris, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Guerlain, the house which invented modern perfumery, has created its first ever archive — and with it has unveiled the unimaginable inventions and fabulous stories that have marked the French company’s sensational past. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
AP Exclusive: Guerlain preserves cosmetics history in new ‘warehouse of wonders’
PARIS (AP) — The world’s first lipstick. The first modern perfume. A pivoting toothbrush. The original Nivea cream and serum.
 
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Met Gala 2023 live updates: Fashion highlights from carpet
 
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls
 
FILE - Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on May 6, 2019, in New York. Come Monday, May 1, 2023, Karl Lagerfeld's legacy will be on display at the Met Gala and the starry fundraising party's companion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as usual, along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
It’s Met Gala time again — here’s what we know so far
 
This combination of photos show actor Gwyneth Paltrow at the courthouse for her trial in Park City, Utah on March 28, 2023, from left, March 21, and on March 27. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment. Paltrow wore head-to-toe Prada, cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her court case. (AP Photo)
‘Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
 
FILE - British fashion designer Mary Quant, center, poses in London on Jan. 9, 2009. Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93. Quant's family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (David Parry/PA via AP, File)
Mary Quant, mastermind of Swinging ‘60s style, dies at 93
British fashion designer Mary Quant has died at the age of 93. Quant’s family said the icon whose styles epitomized the Swinging ‘60s died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.
 
Models display creations for the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India landmark monument in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Dior transforms Mumbai’s Gateway of India into fashion ramp
In a glittering splash of luxury fashion, Dior transformed Mumbai’s grand Gateway of India monument into a runway laden with celebrity, beauty and craftsmanship.
 
Models are seen during rehearsal ahead to The Blonds presentation during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
At New York Fashion Week, music can be as crucial as clothes
The carpets have been rolled up and the racks of clothes have disappeared, leaving only a few stray feathers and sequins behind as another New York Fashion Week ends.
 
Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Michael Kors channels ‘70s New York chic for latest line
Michael Kors honored the original influencers in his life Wednesday with his fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
 
Models are seen during rehearsal achead to The Blonds presentation during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Blonds close out NYFW in bejeweled, glitzy glamour
The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label’s fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week.
 
Fashion from Brandon Maxwell is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Brandon Maxwell goes back to basics on Valentine’s Day
Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors.
 
Naeem Khan marks two decades of sparkle and glitz at NYFW
Naeem Khan celebrated 20 years in fashion Tuesday with a collection of almost 50 looks, with each look more intricate and refined than the last one.
 
The Thom Browne collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Thom Browne channels ‘Little Prince’ in heartfelt NYFW show
Thom Browne’s fashion shows are nothing like a typical runway show. Rather, they are elaborate, lengthy, fully realized theatrical productions.
 
The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Tory Burch deconstructs classic style in new NYFW collection
Some think they know the Tory Burch aesthetic because of the ubiquitous iconic gold metal branding on shoes and handbags, but more recently Burch has been focusing on the unexpected.
 
The LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
LaQuan Smith brings showstopping Hollywood glamour to NYFW
LaQuan Smith delivered a collection of stunning sophisticated tailored looks at his ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week show.
 
Fashion from Carolina Herrera's latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Carolina Herrera finds royal drama, opulence at NYFW
Carolina Herrera is a brand synonymous with elegance and class and in this year’s fall/winter debut, the brand pushed the boundaries on high drama, romance and grandeur — while also showing restraint when necessary.
 
The Sergio Hudson collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s celebration at NYFW
Designer Sergio Hudson, known for high-profile clients like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, has unveiled his latest collection at New York Fashion Week.
 
Fashion from Proenza Schouler latest collection is modeled backstage in a first-look setup, during Fashion Week, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Proenza Schouler debut effortlessly cool looks at NYFW
Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actor and fashion muse Chloe Sevigny opened the show for Proenza Schouler Saturday to a room packed with her celeb peers.
 
The Prabal Gurung collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung explores impermanence
Prabal Gurung installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent blue light display at the main branch of the New York Public Library for a fashion week show Friday.
 
Fashion from Rodarte 2023 fall collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamour
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist.
 
Fashion from Christian Siriano fall/winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NY Fashion Week: Siriano channels Audrey Hepburn in a garden
Christian Siriano has lined his New York Fashion Week runway Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers.
 
FILE - Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2017. Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over lack of inclusion
The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion chamber has withdrawn from this month’s Milan Fashion Week, alleging a lack of support for diversity and inclusion after the chamber “abandoned” a project to promote young designers of color working in Italy.
 
Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet
Lizzo wowed in a huge bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for cameras.
 
Fashion designer Thom Browne waits in line outside Manhattan federal court, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes
Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes.
 
This image provided by John McClain Design shows a home theater with red velvet on the wall panels. The 'champagne-hued velvet' is on the big couch in foreground. For an Orlando, FL project, designer John McClain and his client wanted to evoke an Art Deco aesthetic, yet still design a functional state-of-the-art home theater. "We upholstered portions of the walls with red velvet inside of wooden accent panels to gain the hard-to-soft-surface-ratio that would normally be accomplished with acoustical panels or wall covering." Champagne-hued velvet seating completes the elegant, comfortable look. (John McClain Design/Zeke Ruelas via AP)
Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away
It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends.
 
FILE - Dame Vivienne Westwood poses for a photo after collecting her insignia from Britain's Prince Charles during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London on June. 9, 2006. Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 81. (Fiona Hanson, Pool via AP, File)
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
English designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. Her fashion house announced her death Thursday on its social media platforms, saying she died peacefully in South London surrounded by friends and family.
 
FILE - Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Parties are back, and they've brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos. White tie, black tie, black tie creative/festive, semi-formal. Pre-pandemic guidelines for attire in an exhausted world more used to sweats and sneakers may take some extra re-entry energy. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Parties are back, but how to dress? A holiday guide
The season’s triple-virus threat not withstanding, parties are back. And they’ve brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos.
 
FILE - Miuccia Prada, left, and Raf Simons depart after the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The Prada fashion house began charting a line of succession on its business side, announcing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 that it is tapping a former LVMH executive as its next CEO, while confirming that Miuccia Prada will continue in her creative roles. Andrea Guerra is set to be confirmed by the board next month as the new CEO, succeeding Patrizio Bertelli, who will remain on as chairman. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
Prada charts line of business succession, tapping new CEO
The Prada fashion house has begun charting a line of succession on its business side by tapping a former LVMH executive as its next CEO.
 
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron toast during a State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner
President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner has drawn big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron.
 
Jalokun Nifemi, wearing an outfit made from recycled newspapers, waits back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution
Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”
 
Kylie Jenner attends the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" Brooklyn Museum opening celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum
The revolutionary artistry of the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is now on display at the Brooklyn Museum.
 
FILE - A model displays the collection by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during the opening of the Fashion Week in at Zaryadye Park with the Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in the background near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2022. Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends, according to a new study by Bain consultancy released on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The disappearance of the Russian market, representing 2% of sales before the war, due to sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion has had "almost zero impact,'' Bain said. (AP Photo, File)
Global luxury sales set to hit record this year, study says
Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends.
 
A light shines on a pirarucu skin at Nova Kaeru tannery factory at Tres Rios municipality, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Until recently, the skin of the pirarucu, the largest fish in the Amazon, had no commercial value. But a new technique and the fact that the fish are sustainably harvested has delighted boot manufacturers and the fashion industry. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
Until recently, the skin of the pirarucu, the largest fish in the Amazon, had no commercial value. The meat was being sustainably fished, but the skin discarded.
 
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo with some of his shoe shapes. Ferragamo is the subject of the documentary "Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams." (©Archivio Giuseppe Palmas/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)
Review: ‘Salvatore’ fetes a life devoted to feet and fashion
Next time you arrive home with aching, blistered feet after a long day, take heart: It’s not your feet that are the problem. It’s your shoes.
 
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says
The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily on Friday that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
 