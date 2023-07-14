Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
FIFA Women’s World Cup
France's Selma Bacha grimaces as she is lifted onto a stretch after an injury during their friendly soccer match against Australia ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women’s World Cup warm-up game
France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup have received another injury blow after defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team’s warm-up game against Australia.
 
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game
 
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
 
FILE - Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema runs with the ball pursued by France's Charlotte Bilbault, left, during the Women Euro 2022 quarterfinals soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, England, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup
 
Candelaria Cabrera, a 12-year-old player with the Huracán de Chabas female team, controls the ball during a soccer match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. In 2018 when she was seven, Candelaria was the only girl playing in a boys league. After a regional sports regulation forbid mixed teams in youth divisions, she and her family had to fight for her right to keep playing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer
 
Women’s World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes
A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup has been abandoned after 20 minutes because of what the Irish say was the “overly physical” nature of the match.
 
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) looks on at the end of the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s soccer team to focus at World Cup
Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. women’s soccer team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.
 
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them.
 
FILE - Japan's Jun Endo, right, and Vietnam's T.T. Tran Thi fight for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Vietnam in Pune, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emmanual Yogini, File)
World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game
The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself.
 
Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.
 
Women referees pose for a portrait after officiating a match in the Morocco's professional women league, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it
Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world.
 
FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Sinclair leads Canada’s squad into the Women’s World Cup
Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women, is playing in her sixth World Cup.
 
United States midfielder Lindsey Horan, left, and Sophia Smith, center, celebrate with forward Trinity Rodman, right, who scored in the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals, US beats Wales 2-0 heading into Women’s World Cup
Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup.
 
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Coach of Zambia Women’s World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims
A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation.
 
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.
 
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Banda answers Popp in 112th minute for Zambia to beat Germany 3-2 in Women’s World Cup warmup
Zambia captain Barbra Banda has scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup.
 
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.
 
France’s Amandine Henry ruled out of World Cup because of a calf injury
Former France captain Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup after she was injured in training.
 
FILE - Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the decision on Friday, July 7, 2023, that First Nations flags will be flown at Women's World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer's world governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually tight FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)
First Nations flags to fly at Women’s World Cup venues in Australia and New Zealand
First Nations flags will be flown at Women’s World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer’s international governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually restrictive FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues.
 
Trinity Rodman speaks with reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that
The U.S. national team, like most of the rest of the field, faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
 
FILE - Angel City FC forward Jun Endo (18) runs during the first half of an NWSL soccer match against the Chicago Red Stars in Los Angeles, on Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
What’s it take to be a fan favorite? Jun Endo does it with pink hair and a lethal left foot
Jun Endo grabs the attention right away. It’s first the Japanese winger’s pink hair. Then it’s her quick moves, agility and the curling left-foot crosses.
 
Today in Sports - Team USA wins the Women’s World Cup over China in sudden death, 5-4 on penalties
Today in Sports, July 10 - Team USA wins the Women’s World Cup over China in sudden death, 5-4 on penalties
 
FILE - Olympique Lyon's Wendie Renard celebrates at the end of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Women's World Cup , co-hosted by New Zealand, kicks off on July 20, which is also when Renard turns 33. She has played 144 internationals and scored 34 goals for France. (Spada/LaPresse via AP, File)
Wendie Renard is determined to lead France to a first major trophy at the Women’s World Cup
Wendie Renard grew up in a place so remote that locals nicknamed it “The End of the World.” By the end of the Women’s World Cup, the France captain hopes she’ll be raising aloft the major international trophy that has eluded the women’s national team.
 
Today in Sports - U.S. Women’s National Team win their record 4th FIFA Women’s World Cup title
Today in Sports, July 7 - U.S. Women’s National Team win their record 4th FIFA Women’s World Cup title
 
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr, center, celebrates scoring as Sweden's Linda Sembrant, right, walks past during their women's friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
Sam Kerr was an Aussie rules reject. She’s now the Australian face of the Women’s World Cup
Sam Kerr had to go in search of a different game when she was told she could no longer play for her chosen Australian rules team.
 
U.S. forward Mallory Swanson (9) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Swanson and Williamson among the top players sidelined for the Women’s World Cup
United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee.
 
Refiloe Jane, captain for the South Africa's Women's World Cup, right, sits with teammates as they attend a joint media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe stepped in Wednesday to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa's Women's World Cup players and their national association, ensuring they will get on a plane and head to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa Women’s World Cup players given more money after standoff over pay disparity
A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stepped in to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup players and their national association.
 
South Korea's women national soccer team coach Colin Bell speaks to players before a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
American-born teenager Casey Phair included in South Korea’s squad for the Women’s World Cup
U.S.-born teenager Casey Phair has been selected in South Korea’s 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup.
 
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr, top left, jumps for the ball with Jamaica's Khadija Shaw, center, during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match at Stade des Alpes stadium in Grenoble, France, June 18, 2019. Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media on Thursday, June 15, 2023, to decry their federation’s support of the team and its preparation heading into the Women’s World Cup next month. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup
Funding for Jamaica’s preparation for the Women’s World Cup has seemed so uncertain that a player’s mom took it upon herself to fundraise for the team.
 
Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)
Switzerland’s 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women’s World Cup
Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad.
 
FILE - Ireland's Heather Payne (14) kicks the ball away from United States' Sophia Smith (11) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
US talents Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson headline the rising stars at the Women’s World Cup
The Women’s World Cup will be a showcase for some of the best young soccer players in the game. Two of them play for the United States.
 
FILE -United States' Alex Morgan holds her daughter, Charlie, as she listens to Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, speak during an event with the federation, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association at Audi Field in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She's one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup
Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League.
 
FILE - U.S. forward Trinity Rodman (5) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The daughter of basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, Trinity has become a force for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. The question is whether she's ready for that kind of responsibility now, at age 21. On a team that may need her to play a major role. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, Fike)
Trinity Rodman could be poised for a breakout in her World Cup debut for the US
Trinity Rodman is no stranger to expectations. She was a high draft pick into the NWSL and eventually signed a huge contract.
 
FILE - Brazil midfielder Marta controls the ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Entering her sixth Women’s World Cup, Brazil’s Marta says this will be her last
Going into her sixth World Cup, Brazil star Marta says this will be her last. The 37-year-old Marta is widely considered one of the best players in the history of women’s soccer but has yet to lift the World Cup trophy in five previous attempts.
 
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan plays during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. Morgan is one of the veterans selected Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women's World Cup next month.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
From Alex Morgan to Ada Hegerberg these are the stars to watch at the Women’s World Cup
The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
 