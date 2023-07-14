FIFA Women’s World Cup
France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup have received another injury blow after defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team’s warm-up game against Australia.
A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup has been abandoned after 20 minutes because of what the Irish say was the “overly physical” nature of the match.
Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. women’s soccer team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them.
The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself.
Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.
Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world.
Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women, is playing in her sixth World Cup.
Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup.
A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation.
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.
Zambia captain Barbra Banda has scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup.
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.
Former France captain Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup after she was injured in training.
First Nations flags will be flown at Women’s World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer’s international governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually restrictive FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues.
The U.S. national team, like most of the rest of the field, faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Jun Endo grabs the attention right away. It’s first the Japanese winger’s pink hair. Then it’s her quick moves, agility and the curling left-foot crosses.
Today in Sports, July 10 - Team USA wins the Women’s World Cup over China in sudden death, 5-4 on penalties
Wendie Renard grew up in a place so remote that locals nicknamed it “The End of the World.” By the end of the Women’s World Cup, the France captain hopes she’ll be raising aloft the major international trophy that has eluded the women’s national team.
Today in Sports, July 7 - U.S. Women’s National Team win their record 4th FIFA Women’s World Cup title
Sam Kerr had to go in search of a different game when she was told she could no longer play for her chosen Australian rules team.
United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee.
A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stepped in to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup players and their national association.
U.S.-born teenager Casey Phair has been selected in South Korea’s 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup.
Funding for Jamaica’s preparation for the Women’s World Cup has seemed so uncertain that a player’s mom took it upon herself to fundraise for the team.
Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad.
The Women’s World Cup will be a showcase for some of the best young soccer players in the game. Two of them play for the United States.
Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Trinity Rodman is no stranger to expectations. She was a high draft pick into the NWSL and eventually signed a huge contract.
Going into her sixth World Cup, Brazil star Marta says this will be her last. The 37-year-old Marta is widely considered one of the best players in the history of women’s soccer but has yet to lift the World Cup trophy in five previous attempts.
The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.