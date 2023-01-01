Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend
Filippa Angeldal
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Filippa Angeldal scores as Sweden reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals by topping Japan 2-1
Sweden first knocked off the United States. Then the Swedes bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.
 