Financial markets

FILE - A visitor take a photo of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street returns to rallying following reports on profits and inflation
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
 
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
 
A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. McDonald's is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels McDonald’s Q2, yet growth may slow as inflation cools
 
FILE - A VW logo on an I.D. Buzz is polished before Volkswagen AG's annual press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Volkswagen saw after-tax earnings fall by 20% in the first half of the year to 8.5 billion euros ($9.45 billion) as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP, File)
Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
 
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
 
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/28/2023
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
 
Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall: Friday, 7/28/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/27/2023
Wall Street closed lower, its big rally losing momentum despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy.
 
Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall, Thursday, 7/27/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/26/2023
Wall Street held steady after the Federal Reserve followed through on expectations and raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades.
 
Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday: Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens.
 
People walk by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares gain after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Asian shares are higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/25/2023
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
 
General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall: Tuesday, 7/25/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall
 
A woman waits at an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Asian stock markets retreated Wednesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will end with the final increase in this interest rate cycle. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian markets decline ahead of what traders hope will be final Fed rate hike
Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will end with the final increase in this interest rate cycle.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/24/2023
Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading.
 
Chevron, Becton Dickinson, Domino’s Pizza rise; Spotify falls: Monday, 7/24/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Chevron, Becton Dickinson, Domino’s Pizza rise; Spotify falls:
 
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday after China's ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting traders hope will announce this interest rate cycle's final increase. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian markets follow Wall St up after Chinese promise to support economy
Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after China’s ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will announce this interest rate cycle’s final increase.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/21/2023
Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday.
 
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall.
 
FILE - AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York. Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more seats with better sightlines after competitors did not follow along. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
A movie theater chain’s plan to charge more for good seats, less for the front row, falls flat
Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more seats with better sightlines after competitors did not follow along.
 
FILE - An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. American Express earnings are reported on Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
American Express profit rises, but it sets aside more money for possible defaults
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
 
A person bikes past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street closes another winning week by barely moving
Wall Street closed out another winning week with a quiet Friday, as stocks found some stability after sliding the day before.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/20/2023
Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally.
 
New Homes dot the landscape in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.78% this week to lowest level in four weeks
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped this week to the lowest level in four weeks, a boost for house hunters facing a market held back by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.
 
FILE - An Emirati man walks under the trading board at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2019. Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%, though it pulled back to close to 3,986, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
Dubai’s stock market hits an 8-year high, lifted by a real estate boom
Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%.
 
FILE - The NYSE logo is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, June 2, 2023. Stocks are drifting in early trading following a mixed set of profit reports as Wall Street’s momentum cools a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading Thursday, July 20 coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as investors weigh weakness in the tech sector
Shares are mixed in Asia after the rally on Wall Street fizzled with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/19/2023
Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies.
 
Former executive gets 5 years in prison for bribing officials in Atlanta and neighboring county
A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor has been sentenced to five years in prison.
 
Carvana, Constellation Brands rise; Omnicom, ASML Holding fall, Wednesday, 7/19/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Carvana, Constellation Brands rise; Omnicom, ASML Holding fall
 
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Thursday after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan reports weaker than expected trade data
Asian shares are mixed after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/18/2023
Wall Street’s growing frenzy around artificial intelligence pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
 
Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls.
 
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall St logs 15-month high close on AI hopes
Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
 