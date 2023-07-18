Financial markets
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall
Wall Street closed lower, its big rally losing momentum despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall.
Wall Street held steady after the Federal Reserve followed through on expectations and raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades.
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday: Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall
Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens.
Asian shares are higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall
Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will end with the final increase in this interest rate cycle.
Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading.
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Chevron, Becton Dickinson, Domino’s Pizza rise; Spotify falls:
Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after China’s ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will announce this interest rate cycle’s final increase.
Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday.
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall.
Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more seats with better sightlines after competitors did not follow along.
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
Wall Street closed out another winning week with a quiet Friday, as stocks found some stability after sliding the day before.
Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally.
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped this week to the lowest level in four weeks, a boost for house hunters facing a market held back by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.
Buoyed by a surge in real estate activity, the Dubai Financial Market has reached its highest point in nearly eight years and extended year-to-date gains to nearly 25%.
Shares are mixed in Asia after the rally on Wall Street fizzled with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks.
Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies.
A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Carvana, Constellation Brands rise; Omnicom, ASML Holding fall
Asian shares are mixed after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier.
Wall Street’s growing frenzy around artificial intelligence pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls.
Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.