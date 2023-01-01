Biden impeachment inquiry
Nice's head coach Francesco Farioli gives instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Nice at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
From philosophy class to top of the league? Nice’s new coach Farioli eyes 1st place in France
Ten years ago Francesco Farioli was finishing his philosophy degree at an Italian university. Now he’s coaching Nice, an ambitious French side where the team’s captain is five years older than him.
 