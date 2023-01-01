Coco Gauff
FILE- Indian cricket fans wait for the start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 13, 2019. India has two official names: India, a nomenclature used and accepted in English communication worldwide, and a Sanskrit and Hindi appellation that is “Bharat.” This choice of name is now under spotlight, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government making calls that Indians should rather call their country Bharat and not India. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
India or Bharat? A dinner invite sparks speculation as Modi’s ministers push to rebrand the country
India, the host nation of this year’s Group of 20 summit, has two official names. One is India, and accepted in English communication worldwide.
 