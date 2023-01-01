Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Gino Appleberry
Appleberry, Crile lead Chattanooga to 23-13 win over Wofford
Gino Appleberry capped a long, fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown, Clayton Crile kicked three field goals and Chattanooga defeated Wofford 23-13.
 