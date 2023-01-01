Jimmy Buffett dies
FILE - Italian Interior Minister Giuliano Amato looks on next to an empty seat, during a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Rome's Palazzo Chigi premier's office, Friday March 16, 2007. A former Italian premier is contending that a French air force missile brought down a passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980 and is appealing to France's president to respond. The crash of the Italian domestic airliner killed all 81 persons aboard. What caused the crash is an enduring mystery. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, File)
Former Italian premier claims French missile downed passenger jet in 1980, presses Paris for truth
A former Italian premier is contending that a French air force missile brought down a passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980 and is appealing to France’s president to respond.
 