These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. People who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records filed a lawsuit Monday, June 26, 2023, against Gov. Youngkin and state elections officials challenging the state's automatic disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Lawsuit claims Virginia’s felony disenfranchisement violates Reconstruction-era federal law
People who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records have filed a lawsuit against Gov.
 
FILE - Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Homeowners Association, speaks Aug. 29, 2022, at a rally near Manassas, Va., protesting a newly built data center for Amazon Web Services. The tech industry’s drive to dot the Virginia landscape with data centers may have hit a snag this week in Prince William County. Residents of the state’s second most populous jurisdiction supplied perhaps the biggest upset in the primary elections Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as Deshundra Jefferson, a political newcomer, knocked off the county’s top elected official. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)
Backlash to data centers prompts political upset in northern Virginia
 
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, left, and Lashrecse Aird hug after Aird's victory speech during an election night party at the IBEW Local 666 in Highland Springs, Va., Tuesday, June 20 2023. Former state legislator Aird defeated incumbent and self-described “pro-life” Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey in a closely watched primary election nomination contest that centered on abortion rights. (Nicolas Galindo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Ousted incumbents, key matchups set: Takeaways from Virginia’s primary election
 
FILE - Wayde Byard, spokesman for Loudoun County, Va., Public Schools, speaks outside circuit court in Leesburg, Va., on Dec. 13, 2022, after he made an initial appearance on charges that he perjured himself during a special grand jury investigation of the school system. A lawyer for Byard told jurors Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that her client is “the fall guy” for a series of administrative failings. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)
Trial begins for Virginia school administrator charged with perjury in probe of sex assault case
 