Golf
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Lee Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open.
 
Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open; Justin Thomas 6 back in bid for playoffs, Ryder Cup
 
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Monahan says PGA Tour won’t support proposed rollback of golf ball
 
Spain's Jon Rahm reacts on the 18th green after putting during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup captaincy isn’t getting any easier
 
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Column: Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama
 
Birthday boy Steven Alker takes 2nd-round lead at the Senior British Open
Steven Alker has moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
 
Boutier holds a 1-shot lead after 2nd round of Evian Championship
Celine Boutier has posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall for a one-shot lead.
 
Paula Reto the surprise leader at Evian Championship after 1st round
Paula Reto has eight birdies as she cards a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship.
 
United States' Justin Thomas reacts after teeing off the 9th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Thomas heads to Minnesota for the PGA Tour. The seniors and the LPGA have majors
The PGA Tour heads for the home stretch. The 3M Open in Minnesota boasts a suddenly good field highlighted by an act of desperation.
 
United States' Brian Harman gestures as he speaks at a press conference next to the iconic Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Harman the hunter bags the biggest trophy of his career at British Open
All anyone wanted to know about Brian Harman was his passion for hunting. He got the biggest prize of his career from the links of Royal Liverpool.
 
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Brian Harman wins the British Open for his 1st major; Akshay Bhatia claims the Barracuda
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman turned back every challenge in the British Open, from big names to bad weather, and took his place among major champions Sunday with a victory that was never seriously in doubt at Royal Liverpool.
 
Akshay Bhatia holds the championship trophy after winning the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Akshay Bhatia, 21, wins his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship
Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship.
 
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
British Open at a glance
Facts and figures from the final round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool, where Brian Harman became a major champion for the first time.
 
England's Matthew Jordan acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Jordan’s Hoylake homecoming ends in ‘perfect finish’ and a spot in next year’s British Open
Matthew Jordan’s first shot at the British Open was a special one. It was the first of the tournament at his home course. His last on Sunday might have meant even more.
 
Spain's Jon Rahm reacts on the 18th green after putting during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rahm, Day and others fail to put pressure on Harman in damp finale at British Open
Jon Rahm was so eager to begin chasing down Brian Harman at the British Open that he was putting his tee in the ground on No. 1 when the starter said: “On the tee, Viktor Hovland.”
 
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 10th tee during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors
Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open.
 
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
 
United States' Brian Harman kisses the trophy as he poses for the media holding the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Live updates | Brian Harman to put claret jug to some use after winning British Open
Brian Harman is ready to put the claret jug to some use after becoming the champion golfer of the year.
 
Patrick Rodgers takes the lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club
Patrick Rodgers scored eight points Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.
 
Maria Fassi, right, pours a drink on Cheyenne Knight after Knight and Elizabeth Szokol won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.
 
Kiara Romero wins US Girls’ Junior at the US Air Force Academy
Kiara Romero won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, outlasting Rianne Malixi 1-up with a 7-foot par putt on the 36th and final hole at the U.S.
 
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after putting on the 6th green on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/=0065cd=)
Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open
Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.
 
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 18th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
 
United States' Brian Harman, right and England's Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.
 
England's Matt Fitzpatrick play from the rough on the 16th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Fitzpatrick brothers giving their parents some tough choices at British Open
Alex Fitzpatrick might be about to come out of his big brother’s shadow at the British Open. He is defying his world ranking of No. 561 and the pressure of playing his first major to move into contention after a 6-under 65 in his third round.
 
United States' Brian Harman putts on the 13th green during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Live updates | Harman says he would be ‘foolish’ not to envision winning British Open
Brian Harman says he would be “foolish not to envision” himself winning the British Open on Sunday. He goes into the final round with a five-shot lead over Cameron Young.
 
