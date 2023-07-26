Golf
Lee Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open.
Steven Alker has moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
Celine Boutier has posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall for a one-shot lead.
Paula Reto has eight birdies as she cards a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship.
Today in Sports, July 28 - The Summer Olympics open in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing
Today in Sports - Week Ahead, July 28 - August 3, Take 2
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 27
AUTO RACING
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 27
AUTO RACING
Today in Sports, July 27 - Greg Lemond becomes the first American to win the Tour de France
Today in Sports, July 26 - Italian soccer team Juventus wins its 9th straight Serie A title
The PGA Tour heads for the home stretch. The 3M Open in Minnesota boasts a suddenly good field highlighted by an act of desperation.
All anyone wanted to know about Brian Harman was his passion for hunting. He got the biggest prize of his career from the links of Royal Liverpool.
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman turned back every challenge in the British Open, from big names to bad weather, and took his place among major champions Sunday with a victory that was never seriously in doubt at Royal Liverpool.
Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship.
Facts and figures from the final round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool, where Brian Harman became a major champion for the first time.
Matthew Jordan’s first shot at the British Open was a special one. It was the first of the tournament at his home course. His last on Sunday might have meant even more.
Jon Rahm was so eager to begin chasing down Brian Harman at the British Open that he was putting his tee in the ground on No. 1 when the starter said: “On the tee, Viktor Hovland.”
Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open.
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
Today in Sports, July 24 - Lance Armstrong wins his seventh consecutive Tour de France
Brian Harman is ready to put the claret jug to some use after becoming the champion golfer of the year.
Patrick Rodgers scored eight points Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.
Kiara Romero won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, outlasting Rianne Malixi 1-up with a 7-foot par putt on the 36th and final hole at the U.S.
Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game.
Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame.
Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it.
Alex Fitzpatrick might be about to come out of his big brother’s shadow at the British Open. He is defying his world ranking of No. 561 and the pressure of playing his first major to move into contention after a 6-under 65 in his third round.
Today in Sports, July 23 - Tiger Woods, age 24, becomes the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam
Brian Harman says he would be “foolish not to envision” himself winning the British Open on Sunday. He goes into the final round with a five-shot lead over Cameron Young.