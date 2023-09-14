Government shutdown
Government Shutdown
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pauses as he addresses reporters about efforts to pass appropriations bills and avert a looming government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. He is joined at right by House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., and Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it’s almost too late
Hard-right Republicans in Congress have rejected a longshot effort to keep offices open and now the Senate will be at work in a rare Saturday session to try to approve temporary funds.
 
FILE - A brown bear walks to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska on July 4, 2013. Alaska's most watched popularity contest, picking your favorite brown bear which has been fattened up for winter by noshing on salmon they just caught in the park, could become a victim if the federal government shuts down Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Alaska’s popular Fat Bear Week could be postponed if the government shuts down
 
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
 
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in Utah which is closed due to the partial government shutdown, in January 2019. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
 
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., propose amendments to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Bill before the House Rules Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The far right has been feuding with McCarthy for weeks. Here’s how it’s spiraling into a shutdown
 
FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park entrance is blocked off, in Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2013, because of a partial government shutdown. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Utah and Arizona will pay to keep national parks open if federal government shutdown occurs
Arizona and Utah will keep iconic national parks in those states open if a federal government shutdown cuts off funding nationwide.
 
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, and other GOP members, talks to reporters just after voting to advance appropriations bills on the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday, Sept. 30. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday.
 
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained
With persistent gridlock in Washington, a government shutdown looks all but inevitable ahead of this weekend’s deadline.
 
Following a closed-door Republican strategy session, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about funding the government and averting a shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown
The Senate is marching ahead with a bipartisan approach to prevent a government shutdown. But on the House side, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is back to square one.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Not again. Federal workers who’ve weathered past government shutdowns brace for yet another ordeal
Across the country, federal workers still stung by memories of past government shutdowns are bracing for the possibility of another extended closure.
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work in crisis mode with only a few days to go before a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means closing federal offices to millions of Americans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown. But the House and Senate are moving even further apart
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means closing federal offices to millions of Americans.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on how to agree on a path to funding the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. McCarthy has turned to a strategy that has so far preserved his tenuous hold on House leadership but also marked it by chaos. He is facing a fast-approaching government shutdown that threatens to disrupt life for millions of Americans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working furiously to shore up support for the latest Republican plan to prevent a government shutdown.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on how to agree on a path to funding the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. McCarthy has turned to a strategy that has so far preserved his tenuous hold on House leadership but also marked it by chaos. He is facing a fast-approaching government shutdown that threatens to disrupt life for millions of Americans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Speaker McCarthy is giving hard-right Republicans what they want. But it never seems to be enough.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has turned to a strategy that so far has preserved his tenuous hold on House leadership, but also marked his tenure by chaos.
 
FILE - A sign reading "Because of the Federal Government SHUTDOWN All National Parks are Closed" is posted on a barricade in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Oct. 1, 2013. The federal government is heading toward a shutdown at month's end that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics. It comes as Republicans in the House, fueled by hard-right demands for deep cuts, force a confrontation over federal spending. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
A U.S. government shutdown would disrupt many services that Americans rely on and squeeze federal workers.
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
The White House has direct federal agencies to get ready for a shutdown after House Republicans left town for the weekend with no viable plan to keep the government funded.
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the chamber to his office just after House Republicans failed to advance their own defense bill for second time in a week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Hard-right Republicans push closer to a disruptive federal shutdown
With the collapse of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest plan to avert a federal shutdown, lawmakers have left town with no endgame in sight.
 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McCarthy struggles to pass a temporary spending bill to avoid a shutdown as others look at options
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t give up trying to pass a conservative bill to prevent a government shutdown.
 
Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the government
With time dwindling, Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass the broader government funding legislation and get a bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a government shutdown and launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he tries to press forward with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down.
 
FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the U.S. Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, clearing a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with funding cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted and withdrawing support for the legislation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Senate’s bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what’s happening on Capitol Hill?
 
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try.
 
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, after returning from a trip to India and Vietnam. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government
President Joe Biden is brushing off the House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry. Biden says the way he sees it, they opened the probe against him because they want to shut down the federal government.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he's also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. McCarthy needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown.
 
FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans also consider whether to press forward on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry
Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans consider whether to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
 