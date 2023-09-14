Government Shutdown
Hard-right Republicans in Congress have rejected a longshot effort to keep offices open and now the Senate will be at work in a rare Saturday session to try to approve temporary funds.
Arizona and Utah will keep iconic national parks in those states open if a federal government shutdown cuts off funding nationwide.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday.
With persistent gridlock in Washington, a government shutdown looks all but inevitable ahead of this weekend’s deadline.
The Senate is marching ahead with a bipartisan approach to prevent a government shutdown. But on the House side, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is back to square one.
Across the country, federal workers still stung by memories of past government shutdowns are bracing for the possibility of another extended closure.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means closing federal offices to millions of Americans.
Allies of Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working furiously to shore up support for the latest Republican plan to prevent a government shutdown.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has turned to a strategy that so far has preserved his tenuous hold on House leadership, but also marked his tenure by chaos.
A U.S. government shutdown would disrupt many services that Americans rely on and squeeze federal workers.
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
The White House has direct federal agencies to get ready for a shutdown after House Republicans left town for the weekend with no viable plan to keep the government funded.
With the collapse of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest plan to avert a federal shutdown, lawmakers have left town with no endgame in sight.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t give up trying to pass a conservative bill to prevent a government shutdown.
With time dwindling, Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass the broader government funding legislation and get a bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he tries to press forward with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down.
The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what’s happening on Capitol Hill?
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try.
President Joe Biden is brushing off the House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry. Biden says the way he sees it, they opened the probe against him because they want to shut down the federal government.
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. McCarthy needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown.
Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry
Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans consider whether to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.