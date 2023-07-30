Grant Anderson
The Texas Rangers have placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Wells to Bowie (EL).
