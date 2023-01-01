UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection
Hannah Moscovitch
This image released by Opera Philadelphia shows Baritone Will Liverman as Dr. Josiah Blackwell, left, soprano Kiera Duffy as Nellie, center, and soprano Lauren Pearl as Nurse/Matron during a rehearsal of Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse” at Opera Philadelphia. (Opera Philadelphia/Dominic M. Mercier)
`10 Days in a Madhouse’ opera premieres in Philadelphia, celebrating women’s voices
Composer Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse,” based on the 1887 book by trailblazing reporter Nellie Bly, opened Opera Philadelphia’s O23 Festival.
 