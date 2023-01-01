Israel-Hamas war
Duke's Jaquez Moore (9) is tackled by North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Henry Belin IV throws 2 TD passes in 1st career start, No. 17 Duke beats N.C. State 24-3
Henry Belin IV threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and No. 17 Duke benefitted from a dominant defensive performance to beat North Carolina State 24-3 on Saturday night.
 