Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State coach says safety Henry Blackburn received death threats for hit on Travis Hunter
Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that senior safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats since his late hit that hospitalized Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
 