Shutdown’s shadow, Biden’s speech and arguing the case: Takeaways from the House impeachment hearing
House Republicans repeatedly used the word “brand” at their opening impeachment inquiry as a shorthand to allege that Hunter Biden was selling access to his family’s power and connections when he pursued lucrative business dealings.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings. The Sept. 28 hearing is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter's overseas businesses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over accessing and sharing of his personal data
 
Hunter Biden must come to court in person for firearms case, judge rules
 
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Why the power of a US attorney has become a flashpoint in the Hunter Biden case
 
House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden
 
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges
Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.
 
Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against Republicans. That could be tricky for the president
Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against his Republican critics. Biden is arguing in a lawsuit against the IRS that although he is the son of the president of the United States, he shouldn’t be treated differently than any other American.
 
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress
Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. He’s arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of Biden had been improperly handled.
 
Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It’s the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.
 
Americans sharply divided over whether Biden acted wrongly in son’s businesses, AP-NORC poll shows
About half of Americans have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way.
 
Biden has been preparing to fight an impeachment for almost a year. This is his strategy
The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans.
 
What’s ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
The White House is calling the Republicans’ newly-launched impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden “extreme politics at its worst.”
 
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to newly filed court documents.
 
Delaware judge orders status report on felony gun charge against Hunter Biden
A federal judge in Delaware has ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to provide a status report regarding a felony gun charge against Hunter Biden.
 
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place
A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden is continuing as prosecutors assert that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case makes a major shift into a special counsel investigation.
 
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel has intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son.
 
FILE - U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference on May 3, 2018, at his district office in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel. (Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via AP, File)
The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probe of Hunter Biden is bringing renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in history.
 
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son.
 
FILE - A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In the latest legal upheaval since a major Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, a federal appeals court has ruled against a law that bans drug unlawful users from having guns. The opinion handed down Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023, overturned the conviction of a Mississippi man, finding past drug use shouldn't automatically ban people from possessing guns. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Appeals court rules against longstanding drug user gun ban cited in Hunter Biden case
A federal appeals court has ruled that drug users shouldn’t automatically be banned from having guns, marking the latest sign of upheaval in the nation’s firearm legal landscape and raising questions about a law cited in the case against Hunter Biden.
 
Independent voter Bill Mehlem comments outside the Old Town Newhall Library in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2023. The stay-at-home dad recalls voting enthusiastically for Republican presidential nominee John McCain, but Mehlen said he saw no chance he would support Rep. Mike Garcia, in part because the congressman joined House Republicans who attempted to reject electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Republicans are talking up the possibility of impeaching Biden. Is it what voters want to hear?
Republicans are energizing GOP voters with ongoing U.S. House probes on Hunter Biden and the threat of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s family finances.
 
FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. House Republicans released a transcript Thursday, Aug. 3, of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings with the president’s son. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
 
FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Trump lawyer calls indictment an ‘attack on free speech and political advocacy.’ Follow live updates
Donald Trump’s attorney John Lauro is calling the latest indictment of the former president “an attack on free speech and political advocacy.”
 
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress
Hunter Biden’s former business partner has testified to Congress that President Joe Biden was never directly involved in their financial dealings, even though Hunter would often put his famous father on speakerphone to impress clients and business associates.
 
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
House Democrats are demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness, saying it contradicts Republicans’ claims in the vast congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
 
President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Biden is visiting the shipyard to push for a strong role for unions in tech and clean energy jobs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden jokes that Republicans may impeach him because inflation is starting to cool down
President Joe Biden used his trip to a textile plant in Maine on Friday to boast about cooling inflation and to make a crack at Republicans who have floated an impeachment inquiry into him.
 
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
 
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
 
Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges.
 
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Justice Department will make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress
The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall.
 
Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has released an unclassified document that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden.
 
IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler, are sworn in at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
House Republicans are raising unsubstantiated allegations against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances.
 
Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here’s what to know
The Republicans who lead three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency.
 
Hunter Biden talks with guests during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
 
GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case
House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
 