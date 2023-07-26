Hunter Biden
Shutdown’s shadow, Biden’s speech and arguing the case: Takeaways from the House impeachment hearing
House Republicans repeatedly used the word “brand” at their opening impeachment inquiry as a shorthand to allege that Hunter Biden was selling access to his family’s power and connections when he pursued lucrative business dealings.
Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.
Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against his Republican critics. Biden is arguing in a lawsuit against the IRS that although he is the son of the president of the United States, he shouldn’t be treated differently than any other American.
Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. He’s arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of Biden had been improperly handled.
Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It’s the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.
About half of Americans have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way.
The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans.
The White House is calling the Republicans’ newly-launched impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden “extreme politics at its worst.”
Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to newly filed court documents.
A federal judge in Delaware has ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to provide a status report regarding a felony gun charge against Hunter Biden.
A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden is continuing as prosecutors assert that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case makes a major shift into a special counsel investigation.
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing to keep part of a plea deal they reached with the prosecutor whose new status as special counsel has intensified the tax investigation into the president’s son.
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probe of Hunter Biden is bringing renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in history.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son.
A federal appeals court has ruled that drug users shouldn’t automatically be banned from having guns, marking the latest sign of upheaval in the nation’s firearm legal landscape and raising questions about a law cited in the case against Hunter Biden.
Republicans are energizing GOP voters with ongoing U.S. House probes on Hunter Biden and the threat of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s family finances.
House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden’s former business partner has testified to Congress that President Joe Biden was never directly involved in their financial dealings, even though Hunter would often put his famous father on speakerphone to impress clients and business associates.
President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
House Democrats are demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness, saying it contradicts Republicans’ claims in the vast congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
President Joe Biden used his trip to a textile plant in Maine on Friday to boast about cooling inflation and to make a crack at Republicans who have floated an impeachment inquiry into him.
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges.
The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has released an unclassified document that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden.
House Republicans are raising unsubstantiated allegations against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances.
The Republicans who lead three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.