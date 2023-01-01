Israel-Hamas war
Ian Foster

New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku, right, in action during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Uruguay at the OL Stadium, in Lyon, France, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
New Zealand drops Tele’a and returns big hitters to face unchanged Ireland in quarterfinal
New Zealand recalled its big hitters to face top-ranked Ireland for their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash at Stade de France on Saturday.
 