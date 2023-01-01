Trump’s New York lawsuit
Hurricane Idalia latest
Mitch McConnell
Rare blue supermoon
Nebraska women’s volleyball
Ibrahim Aliyu
Steve Clark earns 11th clean sheet of the season, Dynamo beat the Crew 2-0
Corey Baird and Ibrahim Aliyu each scored, Steve Clark earned his MLS-leading 11th clean sheet of the season, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew 2-0.
 