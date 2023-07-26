Inflation
Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.
Business Highlights: A summary of the day’s top stories in the business world.
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
Japan’s central bank retains key interest rate while fine-tuning bond purchases for more flexibility
Japan’s central bank has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% but has fine-tuned its bond purchases to allow greater flexibility in its policies.
Avangrid’s CEO says construction is resuming on an electric transmission project to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a big cost increase.
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked back up this week, remaining a barrier for Americans trying upgrade or buy their first home.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits slid last week to its lowest level in five months, further evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to defy the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool it off.
Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels McDonald’s Q2, yet growth may slow as inflation cools
McDonald’s is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the “birthday” of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales.
Shell has reported that it earned nearly $5.1 billion in the second quarter. That’s nearly half what the oil and natural gas giant pulled in during the first three months of the year as energy prices have plunged.
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
Asian shares are mixed after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged.
The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation.
The Congressional Budget Office reports that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:
Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.
Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy.
Asian shares are higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation.
Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates.
Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will end with the final increase in this interest rate cycle.
When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
The Conference Board releases its gauge of consumer confidence for July on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve delivers its latest update on interest rates Wednesday.
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped this week to the lowest level in four weeks, a boost for house hunters facing a market held back by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Johnson & Johnson, Abbott rise; Discover Financial, Equifax fall.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines.
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show fortitude in the face of higher interest rates.
Turkey’s central bank has raised its key interest rate in another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation.
Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that offered struggling homeowners hope that interest rates will not rise as much as feared over the coming months.
Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong.
Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.