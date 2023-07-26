U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former US Federal Reserve chair to lead Bank of England review on economic forecasts
Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.
 
Despite price hikes, well known P&G brands like Tide and Crest continue to sell
 
US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation
 
Biden jokes that Republicans may impeach him because inflation is starting to cool down
 
Stock market today: Wall Street returns to rallying following reports on profits and inflation
 
Business Highlights: Inflation cools in June; US floats stricter fuel economy standards on new cars
Business Highlights: A summary of the day’s top stories in the business world.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/28/2023
Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
 
Japan’s central bank retains key interest rate while fine-tuning bond purchases for more flexibility
Japan’s central bank has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% but has fine-tuned its bond purchases to allow greater flexibility in its policies.
 
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says
Avangrid’s CEO says construction is resuming on an electric transmission project to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a big cost increase.
 
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked back up this week, remaining a barrier for Americans trying upgrade or buy their first home.
 
Weekly US applications for jobless benefits slide to lowest level in 5 months
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits slid last week to its lowest level in five months, further evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to defy the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool it off.
 
Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels McDonald’s Q2, yet growth may slow as inflation cools
McDonald’s is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the “birthday” of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales.
 
Shell earnings top $5 billion. But that’s nearly half what it pulled in months ago
Shell has reported that it earned nearly $5.1 billion in the second quarter. That’s nearly half what the oil and natural gas giant pulled in during the first three months of the year as energy prices have plunged.
 
European Central Bank hikes interest rates to combat inflation and leaves door open to more
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation.
 
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
Asian shares are mixed after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged.
 
US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation.
 
Congressional Budget Office predicts slower economic growth and 4.7% unemployment into 2024
The Congressional Budget Office reports that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024.
 
Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.
 
The Federal Reserve keeps raising rates. That means it’s harder to get a car loan
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy.
 
Stock market today: Asian shares gain after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Asian shares are higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.
 
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation.
 
Covered California health insurance premiums will go up next year, but many consumers won’t feel it
Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.
 
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
 
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates.
 
Stock market today: Asian markets decline ahead of what traders hope will be final Fed rate hike
Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that traders hope will end with the final increase in this interest rate cycle.
 
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft landing’?
When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
 
This Week: Consumer confidence, Fed policy, inflation update
The Conference Board releases its gauge of consumer confidence for July on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve delivers its latest update on interest rates Wednesday.
 
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.78% this week to lowest level in four weeks
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped this week to the lowest level in four weeks, a boost for house hunters facing a market held back by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.
 
Johnson & Johnson, Abbott rise; Discover Financial, Equifax fall, Thursday, 7/20/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Johnson & Johnson, Abbott rise; Discover Financial, Equifax fall.
 
Home sales in June fell to the slowest pace since January with near-historic low inventory for sale
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines.
 
US jobless claims fall again as labor market continues to flash strength
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show fortitude in the face of higher interest rates.
 
Turkey hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Turkey’s central bank has raised its key interest rate in another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation.
 
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low
Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that offered struggling homeowners hope that interest rates will not rise as much as feared over the coming months.
 
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong.
 
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall St logs 15-month high close on AI hopes
Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
 