Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan nominated
Trump fraud trial
Solar eclipse
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Irvin Charles

FILE - New York Jets' Irvin Charles (19) celebrates with teammates during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. Charles waited over a year for the moment until he could step on the field for a regular-season NFL game. On his first play with the Jets, Charles caused a fumble on a punt and helped swing the momentum early. (AP Photo/Bart Young, File)
Jets’ Irvin Charles takes control of his long, winding journey to playing in the NFL
Irvin Charles sprinted down the field on the first play of his NFL career and finally lived out the moment he had been dreaming about his entire life.
 