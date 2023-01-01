Isaiah Perez

Russia - Ukraine war
Jackson, Wortham each run for TDs, Jackson adds pick-6 to help E. Washington beat UC Davis 27-24
Justice Jackson and Michael Wortham each ran for a touchdown and Marlon Jones Jr. returned an interception for a TD to help Eastern Washington beat UC Davis 27-24 in a Big Sky Conference opener.
 