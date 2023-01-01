Ken Paxton impeachment
UAW strike
Storm Lee
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month
Isiah Davis
South Dakota State wide receiver Griffin Wilde (18) celebrates with quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Drake, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
South Dakota State beats Drake 70-7 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins
Mark Gronowski had a career-high six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing, to help defending FCS champion South Dakota State beat Drake 70-7 on Saturday at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.
 