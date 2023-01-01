Israel-Hamas war
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader
Republicans have no clear idea who will be U.S. House speaker, leaving an unprecedented power vacuum in Congress.
 
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
 
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect a damaged road after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
 
The rubble of a mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a third day
 