J.C. Tretter

FILE -Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association, alleging that union leaders, including President JC Tretter, have advised running backs to “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries” to help increase their leverage in contract negotiations. The grievance was filed on Sept. 11, 2023 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Grievance filed by NFL says players’ union leaders advised running backs to fake injuries
The NFL says leaders of the players’ union have advised running backs to fake injuries. The league made the allegation in a grievance it filed last week against the NFL Players Association.
 