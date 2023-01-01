Russia - Ukraine war
Jacob Clark
Jacob Clark ties a program record with 5 passing TDs, helps Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14
Jacob Clark threw for 414 yards and tied a program record with five passing touchdowns to help Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14 on Saturday and give coach Ryan Beard his first win as head coach.
 