Jalen Mayfield
FILE - Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield (77) works against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carlos Watkins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021. The Falcons have released offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round draft pick in 2021 who couldn't win a job this preseason as a swing tackle. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Falcons release former starting left guard Jalen Mayfield among 4 cuts
The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round draft pick in 2021 who couldn’t win a job this preseason as a swing tackle.
 