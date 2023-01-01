Garland hearing latest
UN General Assembly
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
James Houston IV
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Lions’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve, testing depth against Falcons
The Detroit Lions lost more than a game against Seattle, placing defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end James Houston on injured reserve.
 