Arkansas State get first victory behind Ja’Quez Cross’ career-high 164 yards rushing
Ja’Quez Cross rushed for a career-high 164 yards and two touchdowns, Zak Wallace added 57 yards rushing and a score, and Arkansas State beat Stony Brook 31-7 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.
 