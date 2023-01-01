Jacksonville store shooting
Interception by Jeremiah Harris rescues Jacksonville State as Gamecocks defeat UTEP in FBS debut
Malik Jackson rushed for 76 yards and a key touchdown, Jeremiah Harris preserved the win with a huge interception and Jacksonville State celebrated its FBS debut with a 17-14 victory over UTEP.
 