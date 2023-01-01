Jeremiah Jackson

Israel-Hamas war
Furman’s defense records 9 sacks in 27-21 victory over Samford
Dominic Roberto rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, Axel Lepvreau kicked a 46-yard field goal with 7:47 remaining and Furman held off Samford 27-21 on Saturday.
 