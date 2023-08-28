Donald Trump
First lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive to speak during an event to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates, a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Hillary Clinton joins Jill Biden at the White House to honor recipients of a prestigious arts prize
Hillary Clinton has joined Jill Biden at the White House to honor the recipients of a prestigious arts prize.
 
Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan speaks after first lady Jill Biden at her swearing-In ceremony at the National Archives Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jill Biden calls swearing in of the 1st woman national archivist ‘momentous’
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for departure at Gainesville Regional Airport after surveying damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
 
Biden and the first lady drop by a DC middle school math class and lunch to welcome back students
 
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. The White House on Tuesday held its first-ever cybersecurity “summit” on the ransomware attacks plaguing U.S. schools, which has included hackers leaking sensitive student data such as medical records, psychiatric evaluations and student sexual assault reports. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
 
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense has scrambled fighter jets to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Play it again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics
President Joe Biden is betting that repeating himself is smart politics as he seeks reelection. The Democratic president keeps recycling his greatest hits.
 
President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”
 
FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Jill Biden says exercise helps her find “inner strength.” The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home.
 
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris, marking Washington’s official reentry into the U.N. agency after a five-year hiatus.
 
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. Biden will join other VIPs and speak at a ceremony Tuesday, July 25, at the headquarters of the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization. The American flag will be raised to mark the U.S. return to membership after a five-year absence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN’s educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States’ return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jill Biden welcomes proposal for Medicare to pay for navigation services for cancer patients
Jill Biden is welcoming a federal proposal to have Medicare pay for navigation services for cancer patients.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a political rally for President Joe Biden at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden: Consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade ‘go far beyond the right to choose’
Jill Biden says the consequences for women of losing the constitutional right to an abortion “go far beyond the right to choose.”
 
First lady Jill Biden, center, with Phyllis Wilson, President of the Military Women's Memorial, left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an event honoring women in the military on the 75th Anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Arlington, Va., at the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jill Biden says ‘it’s a little shocking’ many Republicans support Trump after indictment
Jill Biden warned Democratic donors Monday that the 2024 election presents a choice between what she described as the “strong, steady leadership” of President Joe Biden or “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” of “MAGA Republicans.”
 
First Lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, Pool)
From Jordan, Jill Biden arrives in Cairo as part of Mideast tour aiming to empower women, youth
CAIRO (AP) — Jill Biden arrived in Cairo on Friday, on the second leg of her six-day trip across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe that seeks to promote empowerment for women and education for young people.
 
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits with President Joe Biden to greet South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on the North Portico of the White House in Washington ahead of a State Dinner, April 26, 2023. Jill Biden will promote women and youth empowerment, and attend a Jordanian royal wedding, during an upcoming trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. The first lady's office says she'll depart on a six-day trip that will take her to Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Portugal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Jill Biden to promote women, youth on trip to Mideast, North Africa, Europe
Jill Biden will promote women and youth empowerment and plans to attend a royal wedding in Jordan during an upcoming trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.
 
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and first lady of Alaska Rose Dunleavy watch a performance by Ayaprun Elitnaurvik students during an event at Bethel Regional High School in Bethel, Alaska on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Ayaprun Elitnaurvik is a Yugtun immersion school in Bethel. Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to Bethel to highlight the Biden-Harris administration's investments to expand broadband internet connectivity in Native American communities, including Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)
Digital divide: Jill Biden visit touts efforts to connect Alaska Native villages to outside world
Alaska Native villages have long been caught on the wrong side of the digital divide with no internet connections or a sluggish link at best.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a virtual writing seminar for gold star children and siblings hosted by The War Horse as part of her "Joining Forces" initiative, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jill Biden: Writing about her grief after son’s death helped
Jill Biden says writing about her grief after her son’s death helped her cope. The first lady shared her experience Tuesday with the children and siblings of service members who died in the line of duty.
 
US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Jill Biden: Charles’ coronation was ‘just amazing to see’
First lady Jill Biden says it was “just amazing” to be able to witness the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III in person.
 
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives at Buckingham Palace in London Friday May 5, 2023, for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles III, for overseas guests attending his coronation. (Jacob King, Pool via AP)
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
First lady Jill Biden is in London for the coronation of King Charles III. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday’s coronation.
 
First lady Jill Biden walks though kids and families as they workout during the Joining Forces Military Kids Workout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event is in honor of the Month of the Military Child. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Jill Biden uses workout to honor military kids’ sacrifices
First lady Jill Biden has welcomed military families to the White House lawn for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups.
 
Artwork by military-connected children is on display along the public tour route in the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Jill Biden uses art display to teach about military children
Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Jill Biden keeps ‘EGGucation’ theme for Easter Egg Roll
Jill Biden is turning the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll into an educational as well as fun experience for the thousands of children who’ll participate.
 
First lady Jill Biden holds a bouquet of the newest tulip named "Jill Biden" in a ceremony formally naming the flower in honor of the first lady during Dutch Tulip Days at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands
Tulip lovers have a new variety to choose from and it’s named for Jill Biden. The first lady accepted her “Jill Biden” tulip on Wednesday from the Dutch ambassador to the United States, André Haspels.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were on hand for the first lady's visit, the first of four stops across the country to promote the Biden Administration's effort to invest in America. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jill Biden to represent US at King Charles III coronation
First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said.
 
First lady Jill Biden, front, makes a point as Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie looks on during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were on hand for the first lady's visit, the first of four stops across the country to promote the Biden Administration's effort to invest in America. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House
First lady Jill Biden says she wants to see the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team invited to the White House as well as the national title winner Louisiana State University.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to celebrate women's history month. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Jill Biden: It’s time for men to step up for women’s rights
First lady Jill Biden used a Women’s History Month event at the White House to call on men to step up and fight to protect women’s rights.
 
First lady Jill Biden thanks the medical staff at the end of her visit to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, Friday, March 10, 2023 in New Orleans. First lady Jill Biden visited a medical center in New Orleans on Friday to stress the importance of cancer research, a priority in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress.(Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Jill Biden promotes cancer research in New Orleans
First lady Jill Biden visited a medical center in New Orleans to stress the importance of cancer research.
 
Malaysian Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi receives the International Women of Courage Award from Secretary of State Antony Blinken with first lady Jill Biden, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, to commemorate International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights
First lady Jill Biden has praised a group of women from 12 countries for fighting for their rights. Biden also called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause.
 
US first Lady Jill Biden, left, greets women of the Maasai community as they explain the drought situation in Ngatataek, Kajiado Central, Kenya, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has gotten an up-close look at the historic East Africa drought. She ended a five-day visit to Africa on Sunday by walking along arid land in an affected village in Kenya after a nearly three-hour drive south of Nairobi, the capital.
 
US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Jill Biden talks safe sex, condoms with Kenya’s young adults
U.S. first lady Jill Biden is close to wrapping up her five-day visit to two African countries. On Saturday, she was in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, where she praised young adults for learning about safe sex and dating practices.
 
Jill Biden voices kinship with Africans’ fight for democracy
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that she feels a kinship with Africa.
 
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) project at an informal settlement near Windhoek, Namibia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The First Lady is on a five-day visit to Africa as part of President Biden's commitment to deepen engagement with African nations. (AP Photo/Dirk Heinrich)
Jill Biden’s White House M&Ms a hit with giddy Namibian kids
Jill Biden’s visit to Namibia was a big hit with scores of giddy children who crowded around her Thursday as she handed out boxes of White House M&Ms.
 
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, left, with Namibian President Hagers Geingob, right, at State House in Windhoek, Namibia Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Biden is in the country as part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the region. (AP Photo/Dirk Heinrich)
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa
Dancers, drummers and Namibia’s president and first lady welcomed Jill Biden to their country on Wednesday. Biden is opening a five-day, two-country visit to Africa.
 
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks, Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington. The first lady will visit Namibia and Kenya this week as part of a push by the United States to step up engagement with Africa as a counterweight to China's influence on the continent, the White House announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Jill Biden heads to Namibia, Kenya; part of US-Africa push
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Namibia and Kenya as part of a United States push to step up engagement with Africa.
 