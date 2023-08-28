Jill Biden
Hillary Clinton has joined Jill Biden at the White House to honor the recipients of a prestigious arts prize.
U.S. air defense has scrambled fighter jets to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
President Joe Biden is betting that repeating himself is smart politics as he seeks reelection. The Democratic president keeps recycling his greatest hits.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”
Jill Biden says exercise helps her find “inner strength.” The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris, marking Washington’s official reentry into the U.N. agency after a five-year hiatus.
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN’s educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States’ return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Jill Biden is welcoming a federal proposal to have Medicare pay for navigation services for cancer patients.
Jill Biden says the consequences for women of losing the constitutional right to an abortion “go far beyond the right to choose.”
Jill Biden warned Democratic donors Monday that the 2024 election presents a choice between what she described as the “strong, steady leadership” of President Joe Biden or “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” of “MAGA Republicans.”
CAIRO (AP) — Jill Biden arrived in Cairo on Friday, on the second leg of her six-day trip across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe that seeks to promote empowerment for women and education for young people.
Jill Biden will promote women and youth empowerment and plans to attend a royal wedding in Jordan during an upcoming trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.
Alaska Native villages have long been caught on the wrong side of the digital divide with no internet connections or a sluggish link at best.
Jill Biden says writing about her grief after her son’s death helped her cope. The first lady shared her experience Tuesday with the children and siblings of service members who died in the line of duty.
First lady Jill Biden says it was “just amazing” to be able to witness the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III in person.
First lady Jill Biden is in London for the coronation of King Charles III. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday’s coronation.
First lady Jill Biden has welcomed military families to the White House lawn for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups.
Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children.
Jill Biden is turning the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll into an educational as well as fun experience for the thousands of children who’ll participate.
Tulip lovers have a new variety to choose from and it’s named for Jill Biden. The first lady accepted her “Jill Biden” tulip on Wednesday from the Dutch ambassador to the United States, André Haspels.
First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said.
First lady Jill Biden says she wants to see the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team invited to the White House as well as the national title winner Louisiana State University.
First lady Jill Biden used a Women’s History Month event at the White House to call on men to step up and fight to protect women’s rights.
First lady Jill Biden visited a medical center in New Orleans to stress the importance of cancer research.
First lady Jill Biden has praised a group of women from 12 countries for fighting for their rights. Biden also called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has gotten an up-close look at the historic East Africa drought. She ended a five-day visit to Africa on Sunday by walking along arid land in an affected village in Kenya after a nearly three-hour drive south of Nairobi, the capital.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden is close to wrapping up her five-day visit to two African countries. On Saturday, she was in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, where she praised young adults for learning about safe sex and dating practices.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that she feels a kinship with Africa.
Jill Biden’s visit to Namibia was a big hit with scores of giddy children who crowded around her Thursday as she handed out boxes of White House M&Ms.
Dancers, drummers and Namibia’s president and first lady welcomed Jill Biden to their country on Wednesday. Biden is opening a five-day, two-country visit to Africa.
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Namibia and Kenya as part of a United States push to step up engagement with Africa.