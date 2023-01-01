Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
Prigozhin’s presumed death
FIFA investigation
Trump to surrender in Georgia
Top Republican debate moments
Jim L. Mora
FILE - Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell poses for a photograph after being inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, Friday Nov. 12, 2004, in Metairie, La. Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps and help construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at age 78. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)
Steve Sidwell, Saints defensive coordinator during ‘Dome Patrol’ era, dies at 78
The New Orleans Saints say former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” and helped construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, has died at age 78.
 