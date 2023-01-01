Israel-Hamas war
Arizona running back Rayshon Luke, center left, celebrates his touchdown against Washington State with running back Jonah Coleman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Arizona rebounds from narrow losses with 44-6 victory over No. 19 Washington State
Noah Fifita threw for 342 yards, Jonah Coleman had 168 yards and three rushing touchdowns and Arizona forced three turnovers in a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Washington State on Saturday night.
 