Jordan Fuller scores five touchdowns, rallies Holy Cross to a 42-20 win over Merrimack
Jordan Fuller ran for four second-half touchdowns as Holy Cross erased a three-point halftime deficit and defeated Merrimack, 42-20 in the season-opening game for both schools.
 