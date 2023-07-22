Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Former Uruguayan President Jose “Pepe” Mujica pauses during an interview, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mujica is Uruguay’s best-known atheist and “none.” Uruguay has a long history of secularization that dates to the early 20th century. Today, more than half of its population identify as religiously unaffiliated – the highest portion in Latin America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Q&A: Jose Mujica on Uruguay’s secular history, religion, atheism and the global rise of the ‘nones’
In Uruguay, a small nation of some 3.3 million people, more than half identify as “nones” – atheist, agnostic or other religiously unaffiliated – the highest portion in Latin America.
 