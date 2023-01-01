Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
France on alert after stabbing
Hunter Biden
Oregon football

Josh Hoover

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover finds open field to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Hoover throws for 439 yards and four TDs in his first TCU start as Frogs roll past BYU 44-11
Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for TCU as the Horned Frogs beat Big 12 newcomer BYU 44-11.
 