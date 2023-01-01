GOP debate: Who to watch
Prigozhin in deadly plane crash
Giuliani mug shot released
Tropical Storm Franklin
Nvidia stock surges
Josh Kerr
Josh Kerr, of Great Britain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 1500-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Ingebrigtsen goes down in another upset, while Warholm hurdles to gold
Britain’s Josh Kerr pulled off the biggest upset of the world championships, outrunning heavily favored Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway to the line for a win in the 1,500 meters.
 