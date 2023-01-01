Hurricane Lee
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Josh Metellus warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension on Thursday, Sept. 7, further cementing the club's deepest position. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Vikings give safety and special teams ace Josh Metellus a contract extension
Minnesota Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.
 