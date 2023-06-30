Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei
Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia celebrates after winning the 5000m Men during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
Aregawi clocks fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in history to win Diamond League meet at Lausanne
Berihu Aregawi ran the fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in track history to beat Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei at the Athletissima meeting.
 