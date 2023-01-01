UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
Josua Tuisova
Fiji's Josua Tuisova scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Fiji resorts to French Top 14 stars for crunch match with Wallabies at Rugby World Cup
Fiji is starting French Top 14 stars Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo in its must-win match against Australia at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Saint-Etienne.
 