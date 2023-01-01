Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Coco Gauff wins the US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge
Jouvensly Bazil
Sprague, Bazil, Allen-Johnson account for all TDs in Bethune-Cookman’s 31-6 win over Savannah State
Luke Sprague completed 79% of his pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns and Jouvensly Bazil ran for two scores and Bethune-Cookman beat Savannah State 31-6.
 