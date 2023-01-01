Updates: Morocco earthquake
England's George Ford kicks and scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Written off, 14-man England’s guts and Ford’s boot deliver win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup
George Ford kicked everything, including three first-half drop goals, to give 14-man England a pressure-relieving 27-10 win over Argentina at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
 