Julian Weber, of Germany, reacts after an attempt in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Former track and field giant Germany is in a slump with no medals at the world championships
Germany was once one of track and field’s top nations. Now it is in an unprecedented slump after failing to win any medals at the world championships.
 