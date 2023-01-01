Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Federal marijuana restrictions
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie
Kaiden Bennett
Bennett, Fulcher pace Sacramento State in 38-24 win over Nicholls
Kaiden Bennett threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State controlled Nicholls from the outset and beat the Colonels 38-24 in a season opener.
 