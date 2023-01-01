Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Federal marijuana restrictions
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie
Kanion Williams
Freshman quarterback Cardell Williams comes off bench to lead Tulsa to 42-7 win
Freshman Cardell Williams came off the bench to throw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tulsa to a 42-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and give new head coach Kevin Wilson the win in a season opener.
 