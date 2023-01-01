Michigan State suspends coach
Hawaii volcano
NFL: Cowboys crush Giants
AP Top 25
Morocco earthquake
Keaton Winn
San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Giants complete 3-game sweep of Rockies behind rookie pitcher’s 1st MLB win
Keaton Winn had a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings to get his first major league win, and the San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 6-3 victory.
 